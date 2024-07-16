Drake’s Toronto Mansion Floods During Severe Rainfall: ‘This Better Be Espresso Martini’ [Video] | www.lovebscott.com

Surging through Toronto this week was a severe storm, with major floods impacting residents. One of whom was The Boy, who shared an Instagram Story on Tuesday, with brown water splashing through a section of his mansion.

“This better be espresso martini,” he wrote over the video, which showed what appeared to be him and another person trying to clean up the mess.

According to CTV News, Toronto was hit with three thunderstorms in the course of three hours on July 16. Meteorologist Dave Phillips shared that despite July being the rainiest month in the city, “we had 25 percent more rain in three hours” than July’s average. The heavy downpour impacted highways, roads, and hundreds of thousands of residents, who lost power.

Drake, who also has a mansion in Dallas, faced trouble at his Toronto estate in May, with a shooting taking place near his home when his diss track war with Kendrick Lamar heated up. Local news station CP24 sent helicopters to Drake’s home, which he complained about in his Instagram Stories.

“@cp24breakingnews can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won’t lie I’m trying to sleep,” he wrote at the time. “Anytime after 3 pm works great for me.”

Like someone on Twitter (X) said, Drake better “mop, mop, mop, mop, mop!”