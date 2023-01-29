Drake Threw A Party For His Mother's 75th Birthday [Photos + Video]

Drake is showing love to his family and specifically to his mother for her 75th birthday.

via: Rap-Up

The rapper went all out while celebrating his mother Sandi Graham’s 75th birthday over the weekend. It was a family affair as family and friends including his father Dennis Graham and son Adonis got dressed up for the lavish festivities.

Drake shared photos and video from the purple-lit celebration. “Happy birthday, Bubby,” Drake said as Sandi stands behind him in one clip, which he shared on his Instagram Story.

Drake via his IG story pic.twitter.com/pbXcupPiWH — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) January 28, 2023

At one point, Drake got on the mic and toasted his mother, remarking how good she looked. “It’s been a long journey,” he said. “My favorite part about today was just how good you look.”

Drake speaking at Sandis birthday party tonight pic.twitter.com/Y0J5HReSb3 — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) January 28, 2023

Drake and his “twinsie” Adonis donned matching grey suits while snapping a father-son pic in the photo booth.

The 5-year-old also got on the mic and gave an adorable speech. “I love her so much,” he said before giving his grandma a hug.

Drake’s parents, who divorced when he was five years old, came together for a family portrait that included their grandson.

Adonis at Sandi’s birthday party ???? pic.twitter.com/ScShCTsDtP — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) January 28, 2023

Drake also penned a heartfelt note to his mother, which he posted to Instagram. “Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through…all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you…give you all my love,” he wrote, signing off as “Kalonji.”