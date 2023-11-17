Drake Takes Shots At Kanye West, Joe Budden & Pusha T On 'Scary Hours 3'

Weeks after dropping “For All The Dogs” Drake returns with shade throwing expansion pack “Scary Hours III”.

via: HipHopDX

Drake has taken aim at a number of rap rivals on his new project Scary Hours 3, including Kanye West, Joe Budden and Pusha T.

The Toronto native released his latest EP on Friday (November 17), treating fans to six new songs that have been tacked onto his recent album, For All the Dogs. (It appears on streaming services as For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition.)

Drizzy empties the clip across the half-dozen tracks, targeting Kanye, Budden and King Push — all of whom he’s had issues with in the past.

On the first song, “Red Button,” Drake calls out Ye for being a deceitful friend and going back on their truce. (The pair reconciled for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in late 2021, but Drake later implied that he did it as a favor to Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince.)

“Every time you need me for a boost, I never hesitated/ Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated/ Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’/ Realize that everything premeditated,” he raps.

Then, on “Stories About My Brother,” Drizzy appears to subliminally diss Kanye while referencing him walking around barefoot, as he’s been spotted doing in Europe this past summer.

“I can’t wait for the day that you choose to retire your stuff/ Taking off the sneakers ’cause you tired of tying ’em up/ That one day you wake up and tell ’em, ‘Enough is enough’/ That’s how you gon’ find out you not Kobe Bryant to us [laughs]/ Man, you not Kobe Bryant to us… at all,” he says.

Kanye compared himself to Kobe Bryant on ScHoolboy Q‘s “THat Part,” and also made “I Feel Like Kobe” shirts in 2016 to coincide with Bryant’s NBA retirement.

Joe Budden also faces Drake’s wrath on “Stories About My Brother,” on which he raps: “Imagine us getting our validation from an ex-musician searching for recognition/ Same story every time, they heckle in repetition/ I’m top of the mountain, these n-ggas still down at base camp, they planning they expedition.”

Noted snitch 6ix9ine catches a stray in his verse, too: “Y’all the type to catch a charge, head to the deposition/ And act like the rapper named after the sex position.”

Budden and Drake’s beef, which began in 2016, reignited last month after the podcaster trashed Drizzy’s For All the Dogs LP. It resulted in the OVO hitmaker sending the former Slaughterhouse MC a series of strongly-worded messages, which he read out on his podcast.

Elsewhere on Scary Hours 3, Drake resumes sparring with Pusha T on The Alchemist-produced “Wick Man” by spitting: “Man, I remember n-ggas was joking ’bout some tick, tick/ And now that rapper broke as fuck, that boy a statistic.”

These lines are a callback to Pusha mocking Noah “40” Shebib’s multiple sclerosis disease on “The Story of Adidon”: “OVO 40, hunched over like he 80—tick, tick, tick/ How much time he got? That man is sick, sick, sick.”

Stream Scary Hours 3 below.