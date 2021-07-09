Drake Seen in Aerial Photo Having Private Dinner at Empty Dodger Stadium [Photo + Video]

Early Friday, a grainy photo careened into everyone’s timeline showed Drake enjoying a would-be private dinner at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

via: Revolt

Drake’s love life became a hot topic of discussion on Friday (July 9) after an ABC7 helicopter camera caught the 34-year-old star on a date with a woman at the cleared-out Los Angeles Dodgers stadium. TMZ reports that the woman is Johanna Leia, the mother of high school basketball prodigy Amari Bailey, who is also teammates with LeBron James’ son Bronny James.

Pictures show Drizzy and Leia seated at a table covered in flowers, multiple dishes and with a personal bartender nearby. The pair also appear to have gotten personalized Dodgers jerseys recently, with Leia wearing hers for the occasion.

Drake has often been seen attending Bailey and Bronny James’ basketball games at Sierra Canyon High School. Recently, he sat in between Johanna and Michael B. Jordan for a match, leading fans to believe that Drizzy and Leia’s romance started courtside.

Bailey is reportedly one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country and is currently committed to play at UCLA next year.

Last month, a viral clip circulated online of Drake arguing with a referee at one of Bronny and Bailey’s games. The Toronto rapper and LeBron James’ friendship dates back to at least 2009, which is the year that Drizzy, Eminem, Kanye West and Lil Wayne teamed up on “Forever” for James’ More Than a Game documentary soundtrack.

Besides attending basketball games and going on luxurious dates, Drizzy is currently working on his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. Earlier this week, the “Wants and Needs” rapper changed his Instagram bio to “Certified,” giving fans hope about a potential release date. This weekend, Drake is also confirmed to appear in Las Vegas for Fight Night and will possibly walk out Conor McGregor for his match against Dustin Poirier.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

It’s safe to say this all should be swiftly filed under None of Anyone’s Business.