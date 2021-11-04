Drake Reacts to YK Osiris’ ‘Certified Lover Boy’-Inspired Haircut [Photos]

Drake has poked fun at YK Osiris’ heart-shaped hairline inspired by “Certified Lover Boy” hairstyle.

via: Rap-Up

The “Worth It” singer debuted his new haircut featuring a heart shaved into his hairline, much like Drake’s signature Certified Lover Boy cut.

“Certified lover thug,” YK captioned his bathroom selfie.

His look went viral and caught the attention of the Certified Lover Boy himself, who reposted the photo on his IG Stories. “Burnt tf out,” Drake wrote alongside a series of laughing emojis. “You really one of one @ykosiris.”

YK claimed he paid $1,500 for the CLB special. “Only 2 people with this cut me and bro,” he said. “Limited shit.”

Drake clowning YK Osiris haircut pic.twitter.com/WkQXlKIuCI — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 4, 2021

However, not everyone was a fan. He was clowned by his followers including 21 Savage, who commented, “Ain’t even a heart bra dats Mickey Mouse ears.”

While the jokes poured in, YK responded to his critics. “Just because I got a little sauce from the great,” he said in one video. “Y’all ni**as get sauce from the wrong goddamn ni**as. I’m getting sauce from the great, and that’s Drake. That’s my ni**a.”

Yk Osiris shows off his new cut. ? pic.twitter.com/SVylDBOI6x — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 4, 2021

Last year, YK made headlines when he challenged Drake to a boxing match, prompting a response from Drake, who laughed it off. “least u know your limits,” he joked.

In other news, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200, which marks the album’s fifth non-consecutive time at No. 1 on the chart.