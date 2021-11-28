Drake Pays Tribute To Virgil Abloh [Photo]

Drake is remembering the legacy of his friend Virgil Abloh.

via: HotNewHipHop

The world of hip-hop, fashion, and culture as a whole is mourning the loss of a groundbreaking artist, Virgil Abloh. The family of Virgil Abloh announced this morning that the designer had died following a battle with a rare form of cancer. Fans, friends, and peers began flooding the timelines with posts paying tribute to Abloh and his accomplishments including becoming the first African-American to lead Louis Vuitton.

Drake, who became incredibly close to Virgil Abloh over the years, took to Instagram where he penned a heartfelt post to his friend, along with a slew of photos from their time together. “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother,” Drake wrote. “thank you for everything.”

The two have collaborated in the past. Drake called on Virgil to design his private jet, Air Drake, in 2020. Virgil also designed a Patek Phillippe watch for Drake which was later referenced on Future’s “Life Is Good.” The two also connected to throw a day party at the Brooklyn Mirage in New York City.

Following a statement from Virgil’s family, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault issued a statement on behalf of Louis Vuitton. “Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son and friend,” the statement reads.

According to the post, Alboh is survived by his wife, Shannon, his children Lowe and Grey, his parents Nee and Eunice, and his sister Edwina.