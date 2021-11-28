Say What Now? Pregnant Florida Librarian Fatally Shot in Road Rage Incident [Video]

A pregnant Florida woman died after a motorcyclist that she intentionally hit with her car shot her last week, cops said.

via: Complex

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the hit and run took place over the weekend and was an incident of road rage. Sara Morales had been driving her car just after 5 p.m. on Saturday when she struck the motorcyclist, 40-year-old Andrew Derr. She then fled the scene, even after the motorcyclist and witnesses asked her to stay while they waited for police. Investigators said she “intentionally hit the motorcylist,” per Fox 35 Orlando.

When Morales refused to wait, Derr and witnesses followed her to her home, which is when she brandished a gun and pointed it at Derr. He has a concealed weapons permit and a gun, and ended up shooting Morales multiple times. A witness was on the phone with authorities as the shooting occurred.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Morales, who was a librarian, leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and a fiancé. “Sara was well-liked by patrons and staff for her upbeat personality,” said Regional Librarian Ann Collins in a statement. “She was kind, hardworking, a team player and always ready to help.”

Derr didn’t suffer any injuries from the crash. He has been cooperating with police; the investigation remains open and no charges have been filed.

So sad.