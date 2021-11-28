Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Snap Photos with Tourist During Breakfast Date at Beverly Hills Hotel

A morning drink stop in Los Angeles turned out to be a chance encounter with Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson for one lucky tourist.

via: Page Six

“OMG MAKE ME CRAZY! SITTING NEXT TO KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON FOR BREAKFAST!” wrote Paul Barewijk, the excited tourist who uploaded two pics to his Instagram account shortly after the encounter.

Barewijk, a Dutch music journalist, revealed that he was chatting on the phone with his mom when he first recognized Davidson, 28, inside the Los Angeles establishment. Moments later, he realized the “SNL” star was there with his 41-year-old girlfriend.

“It seemed like a true date,” he exclusively told Page Six, noting that it looked like the pair were definitely “more than” friends.

“No kissing, but they were very close with each other,” he added.

Ironically, Barewijk had just taken photos of the Skims x Fendi pop-up nearby, and showed them to Kardashian before they snapped a pic together.

“I asked her for a photo. She said, ‘OK, sure,’ and I asked Pete to take the photo. So he did. We took two photos,” Barewijk told People.

The excited fan then asked Davidson specifically for a selfie, which, as you can see in the pic below, he happily obliged.

“I told him that people in The Netherlands like him because of ‘SNL’,” the Dutch tourist explained.

As Page Six previously reported, Kardashian and Davidson started dating shortly after the reality star appeared on “Saturday Night Live” as a guest host.

Since then, the two have seemingly been inseparable, recently holding hands in public, giggling in the car and celebrating Davidson’s birthday together.

Kim and Pete definitely seem to be having fun.