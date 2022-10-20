Drake Is Giving Away Free Dave’s Hot Chicken to Celebrate His Birthday [Photo]

Drake is giving fans a delicious treat for his birthday.

In celebration of his big 36th, the rapper is giving fans free menu items from Dave’s Hot Chicken — a restaurant he invested in last year.

via Complex:

“I tried the food and it was amazing,” Drake said in 2021. “After meeting the founders and hearing their story, I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”

The giveaway will take place between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time Monday at all restaurant locations. All guests have to do is show the staff that they follow Dave’s Hot Chicken on Instagram or TikTok; they will then receive a free spiced-to-order slider or tender at their preferred heat levels.

Customers must visit the locations in-person if they want to participate in the celebration. The free fare is not available through online orders or via third-party delivery services.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken will blow your mind! Every Tender is hot, juicy and spicy,” Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO Bill Phelps said in a press release. “Our guests across the world have shown the same level of enthusiasm for this company that the founders had five years ago when they were operating a little pop up in Hollywood. Now, in celebration of his birthday and our first national ad campaign, our most famous investor wanted to give something back to fans by letting everyone try Dave’s Hot Chicken on him.”

The celebration coincides with the launch of the restaurant’s first-ever ad campaign, titled “Don’t Die Before You Try It.” The ad includes a series of commercials that take a comedic look at those who never got the chance to taste Dave’s Hot Chicken. You can check out one of the spots below.

Since its inception in 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken has reportedly become the “Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain in America.” The eatery has locations across California, as well as Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Texas, and more. You can learn more about Dave’s Hot Chicken at its official website.

Be sure to get yourselves some free chicken (if you’re in the area)!