Drake Gets December/January Court Date In Universal Music Group (UMG) Lawsuit

Court dates over Drake’s bombshell lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) have now been revealed over claims Kendrick Lamar’s song ‘Not Like Us’ was favoured by streaming services.

Two key court dates are now set: one in Texas on December 20 and another in New York on January 16, 2025.

According to court filings obtained by HipHopDX, the December hearing in Bexar County, Texas, will determine whether Drake can depose representatives from UMG and iHeartRadio. His legal team seeks to question them about alleged illegal practices surrounding the promotion of Lamar’s chart-topping diss track. Meanwhile, the January hearing in New York will address Drake’s petition to compel Spotify and UMG to preserve critical documents and communications related to Not Like Us.

Drake’s legal filings allege a coordinated effort by UMG to manipulate the song’s commercial success through bots, payola, and other deceptive tactics. Filed on November 25 in Manhattan, the petition claims UMG employed underhanded methods to inflate the track’s popularity. “UMG did not rely on chance or standard business practices,” the documents state. “Instead, it orchestrated a campaign to manipulate streaming platforms and dominate airwaves.”

The accusations extend to claims that UMG paid Spotify to promote Not Like Us to users searching for unrelated songs and artists. It also alleges Apple was paid to have Siri redirect users requesting Drake’s music to Kendrick’s song instead. Furthermore, the filing accuses UMG of using bots to artificially boost streaming numbers, creating a facade of organic success.

In Texas, the allegations broaden to include iHeartRadio. Drake’s petition suggests the broadcasting giant received payola from UMG as part of an illegal effort to flood airwaves with the diss track. The filing also raises the possibility of a defamation lawsuit, as Not Like Us allegedly includes false accusations against Drake, portraying him as a sex offender. According to the Canadian artist, UMG knowingly released the Grammy-nominated track despite its defamatory nature.

UMG has vehemently denied all accusations, dismissing Drake’s claims as baseless. The music giant stands by its promotional strategies and the song’s success, asserting there was no wrongdoing in its release or marketing.

The stakes are high for both parties, with Drake seeking accountability for what he describes as malicious and unethical conduct. As the hearings approach, the legal drama surrounding Not Like Us promises to intensify, pulling major players in the music industry into the spotlight.

