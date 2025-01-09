Drake Is “Ducking” Rolling Loud Headline, Co-Founder Claims

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Drake has, apparently, been “ducking” the opportunity to headline the Rolling Loud festival for years.

During an interview with Big Boy on January 7, co-founder Tariq Cherif candidly discussed their long-standing pursuit of the Canadian superstar, admitting, “I feel like Drake’s ducking us. I have no issue with him. I think he’s incredible, but we’ve been trying to book him forever. We even offered him three nights as the sole headliner.”

While Rolling Loud expanded to Toronto in 2022, it notably lacked its hometown megastar. Instead, fans enjoyed performances by Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Roddy Ricch, and Pressa. Drake’s absence might stem from his own OVO Fest, a staple of Toronto summers that hasn’t taken place since 2019. However, fans did see him headline J. Cole’s Dreamville Fest in 2023, where his set was a major highlight.

Cherif revealed that Rolling Loud went to great lengths to entice Drake, proposing an unprecedented three-night headlining slot. “They said, ‘Make it special,’ so we offered three nights of Drake. Now I hear a festival in Europe might steal our idea,” Cherif added, hinting at Wireless Festival.

Meanwhile, Rolling Loud California unveiled its 2025 lineup on January 7. The newly condensed two-day festival will feature headliners ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti. Co-founders Cherif and Matt Zingler explained the shift, stating, “By trimming a day, we can deliver the same stellar lineup, immersive experiences, and unforgettable energy while keeping ticket prices more accessible.”

The lineup also includes YG, Blxst, Dom Kennedy, DDG, Ab-Soul, BossMan Dlow, and Cash Cobain. Additionally, Sexyy Red and Quavo, both of whom have collaborated with Drake, are slated to perform. Their presence raises speculation about potential surprises, keeping fans eager for what might unfold.

Despite Drake’s continued absence, Rolling Loud remains a dominant force, consistently curating lineups that celebrate the best of hip-hop culture. For now, the festival’s pursuit of one of rap’s biggest stars adds to the intrigue surrounding future editions.

