Drake Drops Wedding-Themed “Falling Back” Video Featuring Tristan Thompson Cameo [Photos+ Video]

Out of nowhere yesterday, Drake went ahead and launched a new era by announcing the album Honestly, Nevermind, which was released just a few hours after Drake broke the news. This means the Certified Lover Boy era is officially in the rear view, yet his new video for “Falling Back” is perhaps the most lover boy thing Drake has ever done.

via: Complex

The visuals show Drake getting married to several women and features cameos from Tristian Thompson and Drizzy’s mom, Sandi Graham.

Another moment of note in the video includes a “Free YSL” message that appears onscreen around the 1:50 mark. “Free YSL” is of course in reference to Young Thug, Gunna, and several others recently being arrested on RICO charges in Georgia.

The Canadian artist also brought up the high-profile RICO case on the new track “Sticky,” pleading, “Free Big Slime out the cage.”

Drake announced the arrival of his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind on Thursday, just hours before it hit streaming services. The project is 14-tracks long and features just 21 Savage. Drake’s last album, 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, contained several more features than Honestly as it boasted appearances from Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Giveon, Yebba, Tems, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, and more. 21 Savage was also featured on CLB.

Head here to stream Honestly, Nevermind and check out the video for “Falling Back,” which was directed by Director X and executive produced by Taj Critchlow & Fuliane Petikyan, up top via YouTube.