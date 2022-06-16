Drake Announces Surprise 7th Studio Album 'Honestly, Nevermind' Out at Midnight [Photo]

Less than 24 hours after Beyoncé surprised fans with the announcement of her upcoming album ‘Renaissance,’ Drake decided he wants to get in on the fun.

The rapper announced the imminent release of his 7th studio album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ due out at midnight.

In addition to the album, Drake will also be hosting a radio show ‘Table For One’ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio at 11pm EST.

We wonder what happened with OVO Sound Radio on Apple Music…but we digress…

Are you ready for a new Drake album?

