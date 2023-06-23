Drake Announces Poetry Book: 'Don’t Know If I Have Ever Wanted People to Buy or Support Something More in My Life’

Drake is putting his pen to work on a new project — a book of poetry.

via Complex:

On Friday, the 6 God took to his Instagram with an announcement that he’ll drop his very first book. According to Drizzy’s post, the book comes with a blue cover with a title that reads “TITLES RUIN EVERYTHING A STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS BY KENZA SAMIR & AUBREY GRAHAM.”

Fans looking to get their hands on Drake’s first book will get a chance when it releases on Saturday on his merchandise site drakerelated.com, and other select retailers. There’s no price tag on the book as of press time.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life…our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers,” Drake captioned his post.

News of Drake dropping a poetry book made rounds back in 2022 during an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Table for One. The now 36-year-old revealed he would release a poetry book while celebrating the release of his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind.

“Me and Kenzo have a book coming out this year—yeah, we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book,” Drake said at the time. “So I hope you guys tune into that too ‘cause that’s gonna be some shit.”

At least it’s not another celebrity skincare line. Will you be buying Drake’s book?

