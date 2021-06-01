'Drag Race' Contestant Widow Von'Du Arrested for Domestic Violence After Allegedly Knocking Out Her Boyfriend

Former ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestant Widow Von’ Du, whose real name is Ray Fray, was arrested Monday for domestic violence in Missouri.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Widow came home early Friday morning in what her boyfriend described to cops as an intoxicated state.

According to the boyfriend, she got upset when she found him sleeping there — even though he says he told her he would be.

That’s when, her boyfriend told police, Widow allegedly punched him 4 to 5 times in the face, strangled him, and drug him across the floor and into a bed frame. As a result, the boyfriend was knocked unconscious.

The boyfriend said he eventually managed to escape, found help and was hospitalized.

The police report states he needed 14 stitches in his face and head.

The incident was enough for a probable cause warrant and they found Widow and arrested her. She was kept on a 24-hour hold and her bond was set at $50k.

She’s facing 1st and 2nd-degree domestic assault charges.

Widow denied some of what happened, but on an IG Live vide she did state “some white boy tried me and got his ass beat” — and it’s believed she was talking about her boyfriend.

Listen — we can’t have the drag queens out here getting arrested during Pride Month. That’s not a good look!