Dr. Wendy Osefo Weighs in on Karen Huger’s Rumored ‘RHOP’ Exit After DUI Drama

BY: Walker Published 44 minutes ago

Wendy Osefo reacts to Karen Huger’s rumored departure from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac.’

“I’m happy that she decided to focus on herself and get the help and what she needs,” Osefo, 40, says in an exclusive interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea.”

“And I think whether she comes back for another season is solely dependent on whether she’s ready to.”

Advertisement

Fans have theorized that Huger, 61, might soon make an exit from “RHOP” as “Housewives” hardly ever return to their respective franchises after ditching reunion tapings.

On Jan. 9, shortly after Bravo released the seating chart for the Andy Cohen-hosted special, the self-proclaimed “Grand Dame of Potomac” announced via social media that she would not be participating.

“Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so [she] was unable to attend the reunion taping today,” her rep told the Daily Dish, making sure to note that his client was “fully supported in this choice.”

He continued, “We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

Advertisement

Weeks prior, a source told Page Six that Huger — who was found guilty of a DUI charge in December 2024 — would need to “clean up her act” if the network were to move forward with her as a cast member on “RHOP.”

Huger was arrested for driving under the influence the previous March after she crashed her Maserati into a median and a crosswalk sign at an intersection.

No persons were hurt in the accident, but shocking bodycam footage showed the La Dame fragrance founder making bizarre remarks such as stating she was “Thomas Jefferson’s concubine” and telling a cop during an interrogation that he was “white and poor.”

Osefo tells “Virtual Reali-Tea” that she is thrilled Huger is seeking help.

Advertisement

“I want her to do what’s best for her and I don’t want her to be in an environment or situation that may make her go back to old habits,” she says. “So if she can come back, well, then absolutely I would want her to come back.”

The political commentator says she had hoped Huger would’ve shown up to the reunion to unpack some of the DUI-related drama that played out in Season 9.

“I wish she did show up because I feel like so much of the season was based around her and her wanting for us to soldier for her, or the fact that she said she would be vindicated,” she says.

“And so much has happened. I just feel like reunions are for you to put a button on things. Somethings you can’t put a button on if the person’s not there.”

Advertisement

Still, Osefo clarifies that she understands Huger opting out to focus on her well-being.

“But again, she’s in a place that is helping her be a better person,” the professor says. “And I think that’s bigger than any reunion stage.”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

via: Page Six

Advertisement