Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg’s ‘Still D.R.E.’ Becomes Their First Video To Reach A Billion Views [Video]

This month’s Super Bowl Halftime Show turned out to be very beneficial for the artists that took the stage.

via: NME

The video for Dr. Dre‘s ‘Still D.R.E.’ featuring Snoop Dogg has hit one billion views on YouTube following the pair’s Super Bowl performance last weekend.

The two hip-hop legends took to the stage during halftime at last Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and special guest 50 Cent.

Performing a medley of tracks from across their careers, one song in particular that got fans going at the annual sporting event was Dre and Snoop’s 1999 collaboration ‘Still D.R.E.’, which appeared on Dre’s second studio album, ‘2001’. The song’s instrumental also played throughout the live telecast.

Following the all-star performance, the track’s video – directed by Hype Williams – has now hit one billion views on YouTube. It’s the first time either Dre or Snoop has crossed one billion views on a video.

The video first landed on YouTube in October 2011 – watch it below.

Although ‘Still D.R.E.’ – which features additional production from Scott Storch and Mel-Man – peaked at Number 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its initial release over 20 years ago, it went on to become a beloved anthem and staple in each artists’ catalogue.

The video is iconic for its shots of Dre and Snoop bouncing along the streets of L.A. in their lowrider, and it also features brief cameos from Eminem, Xzibit, Funkmaster Flex and Warren G.

Asked by TMZ whether organisers had requested the performers remove any lines, Dre said: “There were a few things we had to change, but it was really minor things.”

During Lamar’s section of the set, which consisted of a medley of some of his songs, the lyric “If Pirus and Crips all got along/ They’d probably gun me down by the end of this song” was notably absent from ‘m.A.A.d City’.

Dre confirmed that the line was removed at the request of the organisers due to its reference to LA gangs. “They had a problem with it, so we had to take that out. No big deal, we get it. But all in all, everybody came in, we were professional, everybody was on time and everybody felt the magnitude of this thing and what we were gonna be able to accomplish.”

The performance saw 50 recreating parts of his video for 2003 hit ‘In Da Club’, but wearing a tank top instead of being shirtless like in the original.

Many on social media then took the opportunity to make references to the rapper’s weight, which he then referenced in a winking tweet, in which he shared a link to buy the tank top he wore on stage.

After the New York Post ran a story on the tweet, 50 screenshotted their article on Instagram, and wrote: “I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”

On Spotify, Dre’s numbers went up 185 percent, Mary J. Blige’s “No More Drama” saw an increase of 520 percent, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” went up 250 percent. Additionally, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.” saw its streams go up 245 percent.