Dr. Dre Denies Making ‘Credible Threat Of Future Violence’ To Former Psychiatrist, Claims Doctor is Racist

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Dr. Dre admits using colorful language to chew out his ex-marriage counselor, but denies threatening him in any way and says Dr. Charles Sophy only feels threatened because Dre is Black.

This denial comes after Sophy secured a temporary restraining order against him in October, suggesting that Dre’s words left him feeling unsafe.

Amid this ongoing legal tension, Dr. Dre is setting the record straight, standing by his version of events.

In a newly filed response, Dre hit back against the former therapist who once counseled him and his ex-wife Nicole before their split.

The rapper admitted sending some harsh text messages but insists he never made any “credible threats of violence” that would warrant a restraining order. He also refuted the idea that he switched to a burner phone to send hostile messages.

One such alleged message, reading, “What a little b-tch you are,” came from a mysterious number—but Dre claims there was no need to use an alternate device, as he had previously expressed his anger through his regular phone.

Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed that the music mogul also denied any connection to fake FBI agents allegedly sent to intimidate Sophy. In his defense, he highlights that while he used heated language, phrases like “You’re a piece of sh-t” were blunt expressions, not threats.

In his pushback against the restraining order filed by Sophy, Dre argued that the doctor’s fears stem not from real threats but from deep-seated racial prejudice.

The hip-hop legend requests that the court lift the temporary restraining order and deny any future protective measures Sophy might seek. In legal documents, Dre argues that Sophy’s “emotional distress” claim is a cover for harmful stereotypes.

According to the filings, Dre accuses the psychiatrist of “invoking the racist caricature that depicts Black men, like [Dre], as inherently violent.”

Dre also notes that Sophy’s lawsuit takes a strange twist, dragging him into unrelated controversies, including recent accusations against Diddy and the alleged “violent behavior of [Dre] ‘s friends.”

The doctor secured a temporary restraining order in October, with a judge mandating that the rapper stay at least 100 yards away from both Sophy and his 22-year-old son.

The Blast reported that Sophy sought this legal protection after receiving what he describes as threatening messages from Dre over the last year and a half. Court documents disclosed that Sophy requested that Dre cease all forms of contact, including calls, texts, and emails.

Sophy also revealed that Dre is familiar with his home’s location and has been a guest in the past—adding another layer of concern for his safety. Additionally, Sophy mentioned an unusual worry in his filing: he is unsure if his dogs are safe from Dre’s supposed wrath.

Apart from dragging Dre to court for a hefty $10 million, Sophy also claimed that his safety has been at risk since their professional relationship soured.

In the suit, the former mediator asserted that Dre wrongfully accused him of involving a third party to spread damaging stories about him during his divorce proceedings.

But the allegations go even further. According to Sophy, Dre allegedly deployed associates and unidentified men to track his whereabouts.

This reportedly included individuals who impersonated law enforcement officers to gain access to his gated community. With rising fears for his life, Sophy claims he had to increase security measures at his home and around himself to feel safe.

The deterioration of the relationship between Dre and Sophy can be partly attributed to issues surrounding the artist’s son.

While Sophy claims that Dre became hostile after accusing him of unprofessional behavior, Dre counters by alleging that Sophy actively undermined his relationship with his son during the difficult divorce from his ex-wife.

In legal documents filed by his attorney, Howard King, Dre claims Sophy breached the trust inherent in their professional relationship, alleging malpractice. The father-of-eight contends that the therapist favored Nicole, working to give her an undue advantage in the divorce proceedings.

The 59-year-old goes further, accusing Sophy of maliciously slandering him in a bid to alienate him from his son. The therapist’s actions reportedly led to a deteriorating bond with his child.

With the stakes high, Dr. Dre is determined to reclaim his reputation and mend the frayed relationship with his son.

via: The Blast