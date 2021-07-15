Dr. Dre Cosigns T-Pain’s Rant About Lack of Originality in Music [Photos + Video]

Dr. Dre has responded to T-Pain after the latter went on a rant recently where he decried the current state of hip-hop.

via: Revolt

After the Tallahassee star ranted about always hearing similar-sounding songs, the Compton emcee took to social media to let fans know that he agrees.

It all started when Pain hopped on Twitch to complain about the songs he’s received from budding artists. “Stop! Just, fucking, do something else!” he screamed. “Goddamn it! Do some different music! We have all the shit you’re doing.”

“We already have it,” he continued. “Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it, Lil Baby is already doing it, DaBaby is already doing it. It’s literally two niggas with baby in their names that’s already doing all the music you want! Do something else! That’s it! That’s all we want…Stop sending me this bullshit, and then get mad when I don’t like it. Jesus god-damn tap-dancing Christ!”

The video of Pain instantly went viral, garnering laughs from fellow celebrities and social media users. Dre was one of the many people to agree with his take.

On Wednesday (July 14), the West Coast legend took to Instagram writing, “Shoutout to @tpain!! I’m here laughing my fuckin ass off, but he’s right. I know and feel exactly what you’re saying.”

Critics of T-Pain’s opinion attempted to pick at his artistry, making claims that he didn’t have enough hits. The singer later addressed those people with a couple of tweets.

“I undrstnd not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions, but by all means, don’t make up dumb shit like ‘he just mad because he ain’t got no hits,’” he wrote. “I’m in all different genres. Got 2 legit Grammies in the last 3 years and got a song out rn that’s top 15 on radio in the US.”

“I’m not explaining myself. I just don’t like ppl being content with being stupid and uninformed,” Pain continued. “If some rando talked shit on your page, you’d look up all their SM pages to see what dirt you can get. Just do a little research before you think you hittin me wit somethin.”

See all aforementioned posts below.

I undrstnd not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb shit like “he just mad because he ain’t got no hits” I’m in all different genres. Got 2 legit Grammies in the last 3 years and got a song out rn that’s top 15 on radio in the US — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 14, 2021

I’m not explaining myself I just don’t like ppl being content with being stupid and uninformed. If some rando talked shit on your page you’d look up all their SM pages to see what dirt you can get ? just do a little research before you think you hittin me wit somethin ? — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 14, 2021

Do y’all agree that music is lacking originality now.