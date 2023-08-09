Double Death Shocker: Rapper Lil Tay, 14, and Brother Dead, Police Launch Investigation

As reported earlier Lil Tay and brother have both died.

Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, rose to fame in 2018.

Her family announced the news on Wednesday, posting her death on social media while revealing that Lil Tay’s brother had also recently passed. His death is under investigation, too, the statement said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the post, shared on Lil Tay’s Instagram read. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.”

“This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief,” the statement continued.

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” the family concluded.

At the time of this post, Lil Tay’s cause of death is unknown. RadarOnline.com reached out to her family for comment.

The rapper became an internet superstar in 2008 when she was just 9 years old. She was known for her controversial videos, in which she insulted people, cussed at them, and threw wads of money around.

Lil Tay was originally from Canada but moved to Los Angeles when she hit it big. As news of her tragic passing came pouring in, influencers took to social media to pay their respects.

One of the first was Lil Tay’s friend Woah Vicky.

The teen rapper went MIA from social media in the last few years. In her last post, she paid tribute to XXXTentacion after his murder.

“You truly changed me [heart emoji] you were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there,” she wrote.

“As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I’m down, 3 hours ago you announced the Charity event we were going to throw, we had everything setup, I can’t believe this, the evil in the world, This isn’t good Bye.

“I Love you Bro.”