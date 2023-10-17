Donald Trump Claims He is 'Willing to Go to Jail' After Judge Issues Gag Order Against Him: 'They Want to Take Away My Voice'

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan said Monday she will impose a limited gag order on former president Donald Trump in advance of his election interference trial, as requested by prosecutors.

Trump lashed out again this week after a judge placed a partial gag order against the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed a partial gag order against Trump on Monday afternoon, the former president lashed out during a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa later that day.

According to Trump, Judge Chutkan’s decision to place a gag order on him is “unconstitutional.”

He also claimed that the judge and the Democrats “want to take away his voice” ahead of next year’s presidential election.

“They’re getting beaten very badly by me in the polls,” Trump charged during the rally in Iowa on Monday. “They think the only way they can catch me is to stop me from speaking. They want to take away my voice and a judge gave a gag order today. Did you hear that?”

“On speech, which I believe is totally unconstitutional what she did,” he continued. “A judge gave a gag order; a judge doesn’t like me too much.”

Trump then claimed that Judge Chutkan’s “whole life is not liking him” and that the gag order “weaponry” was only imposed because “Joe Biden is losing the election very, very badly.”

“Her whole life is not liking me, but she gave a gag order,” the embattled ex-president said. “You know what a gag order is? You can’t speak badly about your opponent.”

“But this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls,” Trump added. “He’s losing badly.”

Even more surprising was Trump’s claim that he is “willing to go to jail” following the gag order and as the federal case against him in Washington, D.C. for election interference draws closer.

“But what they don’t understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again,” Trump told the cheering crowd in Iowa on Monday.

The gag order prohibits the ex-president from “publicly targeting” Special Counsel Jack Smith, members of Smith’s staff, and “court personnel” involved in the criminal January 6 case against Trump in Washington, D.C. before the case goes to trial on March 4, 2024.

Trump also lashed out on Truth Social when the gag order was imposed upon him on Monday afternoon.

“WITCH HUNT!” he wrote at the time. “A TERRIBLE THING HAPPENED TO DEMOCRACY TODAY — GAG ORDER!”

Trump signaled that he plans to appeal the gag order and that he will be “the only politician in history that runs with a gag order” during his 2024 campaign rally in Iowa on Monday.

“I’ll be the only politician in history that runs with a gag order where I’m not allowed to criticize people, can you imagine this?” he charged. “We’ll appeal it, and we’ll see. But it’s so unconstitutional.”