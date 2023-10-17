Britney Spears Reveals She Had an Abortion Because Justin Timberlake ‘Didn’t Want to Be a Father’

Britney Spears has what insiders have described as a “bombshell” in her upcoming memoir.

via: People

In her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, the pop icon, 41, reveals that when she dated Justin Timberlake, she became pregnant with his baby but had an abortion, PEOPLE confirms.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Spears writes of the pregnancy in the book.

A rep for Timberlake did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The “Toxic” singer was 17 when she started dating the then-18-year-old *NSYNC alum in 1999, and they were together until 2002. In the book, Spears reveals she had an abortion because Timberlake wanted her to.

After Spears and Timberlake split in 2002, she went on to become a mother, welcoming two sons — Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17 — with her second husband, Kevin Federline.

Spears will release her much-anticipated memoir on Oct. 24, through Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

The memoir comes nearly two years after Spears was released from her court-ordered conservatorship, which had been in place for 13 years. The conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after Spears gave fervent public testimony in court in June 2021.

Promising to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” according to a press release from Gallery Books, the singer’s memoir “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”