Bow Wow Takes Hip Hop Labels to Task, Tells Them to "Bring Back Artist Development"

Bow Wow still hasn’t found much hip hop worth championing this year, and he’s voicing his complaints about it by pointing a finger industry’s lousy, in his words, A&R execs.

via: Revolt

On Monday (Oct. 16), the veteran rapper took to Twitter to air his thoughts about the quality of music that’s been coming out in recent years. “Can we please bring back artist development at these labels? Do these labels even care about these artists?” he asked his followers. “Y’all be throwing them on platforms knowing they’re not ready. A boxer is trained and taught before battle. We just keep throwing these subpar-a** artists out here with no proper teaching.”

The So So Def alum continued by acknowledging the artists within rap who deserve the spotlight. “It’s too many real ones out here on the come up like Symba, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, I can name so many more. Lady London, Lola Brooke. Like, new artists that got it! Who deserve the push,” he expressed. “Stop pushing that bulls**t on us! The fans are waking up and hip hop is about to change for the better. Stay in the house if you’re playing, and move over and let the real ones play.”

Can we please bring back artist development at these labels…. Do these labels even care about these artist? Yall be throwing them on platforms knowing they not ready. A boxer is trained and taught before battle. We just keep throwing these subpar ass artist out here with no… — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2023

Its too many real ones out here on the come up like symba west side boogie i can name so many more lady london, lola like new artist that GOT IT! who deserve the push… but instead … man im done even speaking on it haha shit be getting me hot. Stop pushing that bs on us! The… — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2023

Bow Wow ended his passionate string of tweets by breaking down specific issues among the new generation of talent. “They can’t talk. I don’t understand what the f**k they saying. Be dry as hell in interviews,” he explained. “Y’all know I take the stage serious! I don’t even wanna get on the stage presence. Rapping over vocals, s**t is sloppy out here, man. We gotta clean this s**t up. Get better or get the f**k out the way.”

They cant talk. I don’t understand wtf they saying. Be dry as hell in interviews. Yall know i take the stage serious! I dont even wanna get on the stage presence. Rapping over vocals shit is sloppy out here man. We gotta clean this shit up. Get better or get tf out the way. — Bow Wow (@smoss) October 16, 2023

Bow Wow is just as concerned about the older stalwarts within the culture. As previously reported by REVOLT, he called for unionization in hip hop back in January, with one of his reasons being the need for a proper retirement system within its framework — much like what they have within the National Basketball Players Association.