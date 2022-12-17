Donald Glover Is Entering The Spider-Man-Verse (Again), This Time As A Villain Who’s Getting His Own Movie

Donald Glover has a history with Spider-Man. Back in 2015, he voiced Miles Morales for two episodes on Ultimate Spider-Man. Two years later, he had a small role in Homecoming, the first Tom Holland solo outing. He played a character named Aaron Davis, who didn’t get to do much but who might have later: Davis, in one Marvel timeline, becomes Prowler, a baddie who’s eventually seduced by the good side. That never happened. But what is happening is Glover is taking on a different Spidey villain.

via: Pitchfork

He’ll appear as the Hypno-Hustler, a late 1970s musician who uses his band, deceptive gear, and his musical influence to rob his audiences. Glover is also working as a producer on the project, which does not yet have a release date.

Glover previously lent his talents to the Spider-Man series as the Prowler in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Since joining forces with Rihanna for Guava Island in 2019, Glover has continued to expand his on-screen presence. He’ll star in a forthcoming Primve Video adaptation of Mr. & Mrs. Smith alongside Pen15’s Maya Erskine. Glover’s celebrated series Atlanta came to an end in mid-November after four seasons.

As Childish Gambino, Glover made a recent guest appearance on Black Party’s “I Love You More Than You Know,” and joined Lil Wayne on Latto’s “Sunshine.” He last issued the full-length 03.15.20 in 2020.