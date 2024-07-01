Donald Glover Calls Out His Lack of BET Awards, Jokes About Remaking 'Baby Boy' [Video] | lovebscott.com

While presenting the award for Album of the Year at the 2024 BET Awards, the actor/musician commented on his lack of awards from the institution and offered up an idea on how to fix it.

via Complex:

Glover, who also performed a tribute to usher alongside Keke Palmer on Sunday, June 30, said he was “really excited” to be at the BET Awards this year but he “wanted to get some things off my chest” first. “This isn’t personal but I just feel like I should have more BET awards,” he said to laughs. “I’m serious. It’s the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to do? Because it’s just the math of the fact.”

The multi-hyphenate has been nominated for seven BET Awards and picked up Video of the Year in 2019 for the Childish Gambino video “This Is America.” At the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards, he picked up the Best Hip Hop Video and Impact Track awards for the same song and music video.

“It doesn’t really make sense,” he continued. “I have more Grammys than Will Smith, which makes no sense, but I have the same amount of BET awards as Sam Smith. Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck and neck at the Black Entertainment Television [Awards]. If I have to do a Baby Boy [remake] let me know, I’ll have Jonathan Majors put me in a headlock, shave my head. I’ll do it.”

Sam Smith actually does have the same amount of BET Awards as Glover, after winnung the Best New Artist award at the 2015 BET Awards. Glover was nominated once again for Best Actor at this year’s ceremony, but he lost out to Denzel Washington.

As for the idea of Glover remaking John Singleton’s 2001 coming-of-age drama Baby Boy? Well, he already proved he can bring something fresh in a remake with the recent Mr. and Mrs. Smithseries on Prime Video, so why not?

Before presenting the Album of the Year award—which ultimately went to Killer Mike’s Michael—Glover debuted the trailer for his new movie, Bando Stone & the New World. He stars as the lead in the movie, which he also directed and scored as Childish Gambino. The movie will accompany what Glover says will be his last album as Gambino, with the first single, “Lithonia,” set to arrive on Tuesday, July 2.

