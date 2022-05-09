Dolly Parton and Doja Cat Team Up with Taco Bell for Mexican Pizza: The Musical

Dolly Parton is teaming up with Doja Cat…and Taco Bell…for a virtual musical.

Inspired by one of their most foodie-favorite dishes, the Mexican Pizza, the musical will celebrate the item’s May 19 return to the menu after it was discontinued in 2020.

“I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with @TacoBell,” Parton wrote on Instagram.

She posted the announcement with a photo of the script’s cover page, which read, “Based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind.”

“Here it is y’all! We’re making a musical about my favorite pizza, the Mexican Pizza,” Parton added on her Instagram Story. “I can’t wait for you to see it!”

After a successful fan campaign to get the popular dish back on Taco Bell’s menu, Doja Cat created a jingle on TikTok in March, and a follow-up videoposted by Victor Kunda imagined the tune as a musical.

Parton will appear alongside Doja, 26, and Kunda in the musical, which will also feature some yet-to-be-announced special guests, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Written by Hannah Friedman (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Willow, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp) with a score by Grammy Award-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical), Mexican Pizza: The Musical is set to premiere Thursday, May 26, at 5 p.m. PT on Taco Bell’s TikTok.

Parton previously told Insider that she and husband Carl Thomas Dean, 79, love Taco Bell and that she hopes the Mexican Pizza makes a return. “I think they should!” Parton said in January.

“I like soft-shell tacos,” she added. “I like the others, but they fall apart so bad, especially if you’re riding around. So I always get a Taco Supreme, with the sour cream and all that, in the soft shell. I love that.”

“I get an order of rice and beans. And I get mild sauce. I don’t like to get it too hot and ruin everything,” Parton said.

We’re here for whatever Dolly decides to do — but we’re going to pass on the Mexican Pizza.

