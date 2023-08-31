Doja Cat Enlists Christina Ricci for Haunting ‘Demons’ Music Video

Doja Cat tapped Christina Ricci for her new horror-themed ‘Demons’ music video — and it’s certainly a creepy one.

via Rolling Stone:

The rapper teased the single on Wednesday with a trailer narrated by a voice rivaling Donald LeRoi LaFontaine’s and opened to spooky scenes of Christina Ricci waking up alone in bed as ghoulish hands crept up the side. The clip promised ” a haunting tale from the twisted minds of Doja Cat and Christian Breslauer” and ended with a bejeweled Doja crawling on the ceiling towards a hapless Ricci.

Earlier this week, Doja Cat confirmed the release date for her highly-anticipated new record Scarlet, arriving Sept. 22. The follow-up to her blockbuster 2021 project Planet Her also debut new cover art featuring a dangling spider staring down a drop of blood. The image was soon taken down, however, after similarities were made to another cover by German metal band Chaver, which also pictured a spider, was designed by the Portland artist Dusty Ray, and shared the same released date.

“Demons” is third preview of her upcoming album, following scorching single “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red,” whose accompanying visual literally follows Doja to hell. Both track hit the Billboard Hot 100.

In July, large swaths of fans unfollowed Doja on her various social media media after the artist refused to express a devotion to them that didn’t feel true to her. While her previous followers thought the mass exodus would register as a big enough threat for her to change her mind, instead, she expressed relief.

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was. I feel free.”

Check out “Demons” below.