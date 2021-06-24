Doja Cat Drops New Video 'You Right' featuring The Weeknd + New Album 'Planet Her' Out Now

Doja Cat is ready to welcome everyone to Planet Her.

The 25-year-old just dropped her brand new album, ‘Planet Her,’ featuring her hit songs “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA and “Need to Know.”

Doja also released the video for ‘Planet Her’s new single, “You Right” featuring The Weeknd.

‘Planet Her’ is Doja‘s third studio album following ‘Hot Pink,’ which she released back in 2019. Her debut album, ‘Amala,’ was released in 2018.

Get into the video for “You Right” below and stream ‘Planet Her’ via Apple Music, Spotify, or wherever you get your music.