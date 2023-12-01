Doja Cat Apologizes To Fans After New Jersey Concert: "I Don’t Know What The F**k That Was"

Doja Cat shared regret over her recent concert performance in New Jersey.

via: Rolling Stone

Following her recent performance at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, she took to Instagram to apologize to the fans who attended for not fully showing up for them.

“I’m so fuckin sorry New Jersey I don’t know what the fuck that was,” she wrote on an Instagram Story. “I’m really not happy with my energy tonight.”

Doja Cat hasn’t had the greatest track record with her fans over the course of the year, following her online sparring with them that resulted in many mass unfollowing her on social media. But as she’s continued to shift her focus toward the fans who show up for her outside of passive online consumption, the rapper has heightened her production value with her first-ever arena tour. And she’s been adamant about giving her audience its money’s worth.

During her appearance in New York at Barclays Center, Doja Cat seemed to consider cutting the final song, the Scarlet deep cut “Wet Vagina,” from the setlist, telling the audience that she was sick. She ultimately powered through and completed the show. Later that night, she crowned Brooklyn with the “best night award” in an Instagram post.

Doja Cat only has seven shows remaining on the Scarlet tour, which began on Oct. 31 in San Francisco. She’ll hit the stage again on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Boston at TD Garden. The tour closes out on Dec. 13 in Chicago following stops in Columbus, Minneapolis, Omaha, Detroit, and Toronto.