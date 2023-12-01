Subway Will Offer Footlong Cookies in 2024

Four lucky cities get to enjoy Subway’s footlong chocolate chip cookie for a limited time.

via: Complex

According to Food & Wine, Subway will commemorate National Cookie Day on Monday, Dec. 4 by offering the soon-to-be regular menu item for free with the purchase of a footlong sub at select locations in Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and New York City.

These locations, listed below, will be easy to spot since the name will be slightly altered to “Cookieway” in recognition of the special day. The deal will last from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time, while supplies last.

–Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D

–Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150

–Miami Beach: 2795 Collins Ave.

–New York City: 545 8th Ave.

Subway is adding a footlong cookie to their menu early 2024 pic.twitter.com/omgxp79hqA — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 30, 2023

Subway celebrated National Cookie Day last year with the debut of its footlong cookie at just one location in Miami, which was anointed in the company’s press release as the country’s National Cookie Day capital.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway, says in a statement. “At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips, and served warm—right out of the oven. It’s the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite.”

Subway faced legal action around 2015-17 over allegations that its “footlong” advertising was a slight exaggeration. Though the case was settled in 2016, a judge threw out the ruling the next year. Hopefully the cookies don’t ignite a similar debate.