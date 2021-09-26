Dog the Bounty Hunter Filmed Outside Family Home of Gabby Petito’s Missing Fiancée Brian Laundrie [Video]

TV personality Duane Lee Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is reportedly now helping in the search to locate Brian Laundrie.

via: Complex

The 68-year-old reality TV star/bounty hunter was filmed Saturday outside the Laundrie family home in North Port, Florida, where he and his fiancée Petito had been living. Footage posted by NewsNationNow correspondent Brian Entin shows Dog—real name Duane Lee Chapman—scoping out the property before banging on the front door.

After realizing no one would answer, Dog returns to his vehicle with his wife Francie Frane and is questioned about his visit.

“Can you tell us why you’re here, sir?” Entin is heard asking.

“Really now, c’mon. You know, okay?” Dog replies, before being asked if he has any tips. “I’m trying to get some.”

Dog then instructs anyone with information on Laundrie’s whereabouts to contact his team at 833-TELLDOG.

Dog the bounty hunter at the house https://t.co/C4o7kSmc4m — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 25, 2021

Laundrie’s parents say their son was last seen on Sept. 14, when he allegedly left their home to go hiking in a Florida nature reserve. Laundrie was officially reported missing on Sept. 17, two days before Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue later classified Petito’s death as a homicide, but the exact cause has not been confirmed.

Petito, a 22-year-old “van life” vlogger, was reported missing on Sept. 11, which was 10 days after Laundrie allegedly returned home from a months-long road trip with Petito. Laundrie refused to speak to authorities prior to his disappearance, when he was considered a person of interest.

Dog weighed in on the case last week, saying the known circumstances point to Laundrie being the defendant.

“He went straight home to tell his parents what happened. And then he took off,” the bounty hunter told Newsweek. “So we got to look at his background, look at his record, know, his friends, his family. He’s not an experienced runner or criminal. Suicide is a very likely possibility—and it seems like he’s kind of an outdoors kid,” he said.

On Wednesday, federal agents announced they had issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest and called on the public to provide any information on his whereabouts.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” the agency said in a statement. “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

