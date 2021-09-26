Lizzo Condemns Institutional Racism During Global Citizen Live Performance: 'It's Time to Make a Change' [Video]

Saturday night, musical artist Lizzo appeared on New York City’s Central Park stage for the Global Citizen Live event. Lizzo wanted to share more than music while she had the audience enthralled.

Dressed in a hot pink catsuit, the 33-year-old singer hit the stage in New York City’s Central Park to perform a series of her biggest songs, including “Good as Hell,” “Truth Hurts” and “Juice.”

During her set, the Grammy winner also took a moment to address the audience and condemn institutional racism in the U.S. and across the world.

“Thank you so much to Global Citizen for having me,” she began. “You know, big Black girl from Detroit by way of Houston, Texas, doing big ass things with my life. I’m just so grateful every time I can step on the stage and sing for y’all. Thank you so much.”

“And now I’m a rich bitch, that’s exciting, that’s never happened,” she continued. “I’ll be like, ‘What kind of rich bitch do I want to be?’ And I decided I want to be a philanthropist. I want to give back. Why would god give me so much if I can’t give it back? So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to give back.”

The music superstar went on to mention that the location of the event was previously Seneca Village, a predominantly African American community that existed in the mid-19th century. According to the National Park Service, residents were forcibly removed in 1857 and the neighborhood was subsequently demolished to develop Central Park.

“As we talk about climate change and making the world a better place and solving homelessness, we also have to talk about the institutionalized racism that happens in this country all the time,” Lizzo said.

“And if we don’t talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future?” she added. “It’s time to talk about things, and it’s time to make a change. And it starts within. You got to better to yourself, so you can be better to others.”

Check out a few clips of Lizzo at Festival below.

AS WE TALK ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE, SOLVING HOMELESSNESS, AND MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE.. WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE INSTITUTIONALIZED RACISM THAT HAPPENS IN THIS COUNTRY ALL THE TIME. Have you been to a Lizzo show? #Liztalk pic.twitter.com/43x0XqzIuz — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) September 26, 2021

Lizzo & that flute gonna kill it every time ? @Glblctzn pic.twitter.com/MlZcx4Vgqx — Onsite! Tv (@Its_Onsite) September 26, 2021

Global Citizen was solid. But they cut Lizzo’s mic mid-sentence which was a bad look. But she stayed on stage dancing and it was epic. pic.twitter.com/SidpM5sBYh — deray (@deray) September 25, 2021