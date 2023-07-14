Doc Rivers Uncertain On NBA Coaching Future, 'I'm Just Gonna Enjoy Life'

It had been quite a while since Doc Rivers wasn’t on an NBA bench.

The former point guard had put together quite a respectable resumé as a coach, but there has been little-to-no interest in his services as of late.

That should come as little surprise after he struggled to get past the second round of the playoffs with both the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, constantly getting outcoached and blowing big leads.

Even so, he’s already made more than plenty of money, he’s got an NBA championship, and he’s 61 years old, so he’s not in a rush to get back to the league.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the former Boston Celtics coach claimed that he’s just ‘enjoying life’ right now, adding that he’s had quite a good summer.

Truth be told, it might be the first time in a very long time that Rivers actually got to sit back and enjoy life instead of traveling the country to watch the Summer League and make plans for the upcoming NBA season.