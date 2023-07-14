Singer Miguel Settles Divorce With Ex-wife Nazanin Mandi, 'Iron-clad' Prenup Enforced

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi filed for divorce after almost four years of marriage, ending a relationship of nearly two decades.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Miguel has informed the court that the parties have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage … including support, the original of which is being made or has been submitted to the Court. I request that the court approve the agreement.”

The couple did not have any children which made child support a non-issue. However, Miguel noted that the agreement reached covers the issue of spousal support.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, back in October 2022, Mandi filed for divorce from the singer after 3 years of marriage.

In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. She also revealed they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle on November 24, 2018. Sources said the prenup was “iron-clad.”

Mandi did not list the date of separation in her paperwork. The couple originally met in 2005 when they were 18.

In his response, Miguel admitted the marriage was over. He listed the date of separation as August 1, 2022, which provided a date for the split, unlike Mandi.

The judge has yet to sign on the deal but once he does the case will be closed — and both parties will be officially single.

The couple have been off and on for years.

In October 2021, the couple announced they were splitting and released a joint statement. It read, “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”

In January 2022, the couple reconciled, and everything seemed to be back to normal. The two were spotted on vacation and flirting at restaurants in Los Angeles.

However, things didn’t work out which led to Mandi filing for divorce. Sources say the two remain friendly and will always have love for each other.