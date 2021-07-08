DMX’s Official Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Legendary hip hop artist DMX, real name Earl Simmons passed away at the age of 50.

via: AceShowbiz

DMX died from a cocaine-induced heart attack, according to experts at the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” a medical examiner’s office representative tells Vulture. His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead.

“There were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital. However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on… He never woke up from a coma.”

The late rapper was recently remembered by his pals and fans at BET Awards.

Method Man, Swizz Beatz, The Lox and Griselda performed a medley of the late Ruff Ryders superstar’s biggest hits, including “Get at Me Dog”, “Hood Blues”, and “Where the Hood At?” before actor Michael K. Williams appeared in a trademark DMX look and performed a medley of DMX classics.

Busta Rhymes also took the stage to lead a rendition of the rapper’s 2000 hit “Party Up (Up in Here)”.

Meanwhile, a posthumous album titled “Exodus” was released earlier this year. “This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally,” producer Swizz Beatz said.

May he continue to rest peacefully.