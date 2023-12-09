Disney Princesses Halle Bailey, Rachel Zegler Bond Over Dealing with Trolls: 'Not Worth The Time and Energy' [Video]

The actresses discuss the backlash they received after taking on the iconic roles of Ariel and Snow White.

via: EW

The actresses reflected on the online harassment they’ve experienced for their castings as Ariel and Snow White in their respective The Little Mermaid and Snow White remakes, with both agreeing that the gratitude for representation outweighs the negativity.

Of how Bailey, 23, navigated the racist backlash surrounding her casting as the first Black Ariel, “You proved them wrong with grace,” Zegler, 22, said on the latest segment of Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” which dropped Thursday. “I was so inspired by the way you handled anybody who had anything bad to say about it.”

“Did you ever let it affect you at all?” she asked. “You definitely didn’t publicly.”

“Of course,” Bailey conceded. “I mean, we’re sensitive. We’re human beings. I get my feelings hurt if my cat doesn’t want to sit next to me.”

“I’m the same way,” Zegler offered.

Bailey added, “That’s what people don’t realize: We’re granted amazing opportunities and able to be seen on massive screens, but there is a dissociation. People start taking you away from being a real human being that has feelings and reacts to things. That was definitely something that I had to navigate.”

However, it “turned out to be the most beautiful lesson — to block any naysayers or negativity out,” she said. “Also, I’m an Aries, so I’m a fire sign. People are like, ‘Oh, she’s so sweet. She’s so nice.’ But a lot of times when I see stuff online, I get mad.” She added, “It’s hard being women under the spotlight. People are so critical and say anything that they would never say to your face.”

Rachel Zegler talks to Halle Bailey about facing online hate: “As much as you’d like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn’t absolve you of your humanity…it doesn’t necessarily do what you want it to do, and it fuels them more.” pic.twitter.com/R5AU7XAJ4O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023

“Choosing thankfulness and gratefulness is choosing peace,” Zegler added. “As much as you’d like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn’t absolve you of your humanity — that you’re allowed to have human moments — it doesn’t necessarily do what you want it to do. It fuels them more.”

Ultimately, “We’re making things that make people connect with one another,” Zegler added. “And there are people out there who say things that make people want to not come together, that make people want to fight. And it’s just not worth the time and energy.”

“Stay grateful and ignore the hate,” Bailey added.

Bailey previously voiced her support for Zegler after backlash arose over her casting as a Latina actress, as well as comments she made about her upcoming remake taking a more modern approach. She noted the original story is “weird,” calling the prince “a guy who literally stalks” Snow White. Her comments have been interpreted as anti-feminist by some.

Bailey called Zegler the “perfect princess” in a tweet after she shared a message about the “nonsensical discourse” surrounding her casting.

Zegler’s upcoming Snow White live-action is set for a March 2025 theatrical release. Bailey’s The Little Mermaid, which grossed over $569 million worldwide since its spring debut, recently broke a Disney+ record as the most-streamed Disney movie premiere.