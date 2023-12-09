Lil Meech Claims His Woman Is Pregnant, Fans Assume It Might Be Summer Walker

Summer Walker is responding to rumors of her being pregnant again.

via: HotNewHipHop

Lil Meech and Summer Walker have quite the turbulent relationship history, which makes us hesitate a bit when it comes to putting a label on them. Nevertheless, some new statements made by him in a studio video that surfaced online have fans speculating on the idea that they’re still committed to one another. Moreover, in this clip, the BMF star says that his girlfriend is pregnant when answering a question about whether he had kids. While it’s unclear whether he and the R&B singer are fully together right now, the last thing we heard from them were breakup rumors following a reencounter… following a breakup. Needless to say, take this with a grain of salt.

However, one thing that they did make at least somewhat of an effort to clarify is regarding these pregnancy rumors themselves. They swirled out of control at one point earlier in the fall, which led to some posts and jabs about the situation. For example, Summer Walker shared on Twitter a design of a T-shirt that asked, “Guess how many months I am for a cash prize! To claim reward call: 1-800-MIND-YO-BUSINESS.” You can’t blame her for wanting to clap back at the haters with her great sense of humor, even if she is really not up for answering anything.

Of course, fans have a wide array of opinions on this matter, given just how tumultuous Summer Walker and Lil Meech’s timeline has been so far. For one, cheating scandals and constant social media love was a red flag for a lot of people. Still, those that rooted for them were very happy when they started to post more pictures together, and it seemed like they had mended their previous issues. But for as many people that are glad to see them together, there are just was many people telling either side to get out of there.