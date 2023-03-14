Diplo Says He's Received Oral From a Man Before & That He's 'Not Not Gay' [Video]

Diplo says he’s received oral sex from a man, and while he doesn’t necessarily consider that gay.

via: OUT

Diplo has always been an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and has worked with several queer artists in the past. Regardless of how successful and famous he’s become over the years, Diplo has consistently taken chances on new artists of varying backgrounds, countries of origin, and sexual orientations.

During a recent interview on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast, Diplo answered a few direct questions from the Gone Girl actress about his own sexuality. While the DJ noted that he isn’t “aroused by men that much,” he also revealed the following:

“I’m sure I’ve gotten a blowjob from a guy before. For sure. 100%, yeah.”

Diplo also talked about the quantity of “sexy” men that often show up in his Instagram and TikTok feeds. “They’re hot guys, [but] I don’t know if that’s gonna be the thing that’s gonna send me over to the gay side totally.”

As someone who has literally declared that she “doesn’t believe in straight people,” Ratajkowski pushed Diplo a little further to talk about how he identifies within the sexuality spectrum. The DJ explained:

“I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay. There are a couple guys (…) I could date, life partner-wise.”

Diplo later also described himself as “more of a vibe guy… over gender.”

This isn’t the first time that the DJ has said things like these. Even as far back as 2014, he had already stated his belief that “everyone’s a lil gay,” including himself, during a Reddit AMA. He was also not shy about fully French kissing Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar in the music video of “Então Vai” in 2018.

You can check out the full interview below.