Diddy’s Key to Miami Beach to Be Rescinded By the City Following Disgraced Rapper’s Arrest and Sex Trafficking Indictment

BY: Walker

Published 8 hours ago

After returning the key to the city of New York, Diddy will reportedly have his key to Miami Beach revoked.

On an unspecified, future date, the Floridian city will be revoking the honor and withdrawing the ceremonial key they gave the disgraced rapper, 54, back in October 2015.

This comes after the music mogul’s arrest, sex trafficking indictment and the growing number of accusations against him.

Advertisement

Several months earlier, Combs was also asked to return New York’s Key to the City.

He was also previously awarded the ceremonial key from Chicago, but it is unclear if the Windy City has also followed suit in rescinding the honor.

Miami city officials are in final negotiations to rescind the key imminently, however, the exact day the change will be finalized has not yet been confirmed due to Hurricane Milton, per TMZ.

The storm is expected to hit Florida on Wednesday, and insiders told the outlet that’s why the rescission has been delayed.

Advertisement

Back in 2015, the former mayor, Philip Levine, presented the honorary key to the city to Combs during the Revolt Music Conference at the Fontainebleau in the vibrant city.

The city has also awarded keys to the city to other Hollywood stars including Combs’ ex, Jennifer Lopez.

This comes shortly after Combs returned the Key to the City to New York City in June after Mayor Eric Adams requested it back in a letter.

In his letter, he asked for the key to be reclaimed after the emergence of a video showing Combs assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in hotel surveillance footage and the ensuing controversy.

Advertisement

The mayor sent the embattled rapper a letter, in which he stated that he stands with survivors of domestic abuse.

He also noted that the Key to the City is awarded to model citizens and said that Combs no longer met the criteria for selection.

via: Daily Mail

