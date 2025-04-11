Diddy’s Defense-Team Shakeup will Put Star Lawyer Mark Geragos in Leading Role — After He Repped Hunter Biden, Michael Jackson and Chris Brown

BY: Walker Published 3 minutes ago

Sean Diddy Combs’ previous lead lawyer washed his hands off the case right after the trial began, and star attorney Mark Geragos is ready to take on the role.

Sources say star attorney Geragos is poised to take a lead role in the disgraced mogul’s defense team.

Geragos — whose clients have included Hunter Biden, the Menendez brothers, Michael Jackson, Chris Brown and Roger Clinton, among others — is already an adviser in the case, and his daughter, Teny Geragos, is part of the team.

But insiders tell us that the team is preparing to file paperwork that would allow Mark to appear in court on behalf of the Bad Boy big.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His blockbuster trial is set to begin on May 5.

His defense is being led by Marc Agnifilo.

One of six lawyers on the team, Anthony Ricco, quit the case in March, reportedly after discussions with Agnifilo.

In a motion to remove himself from the team, Ricco wrote: “Although I have provided [Diddy] with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.”

He didn’t explain the reasons any further, citing attorney/client privilege in the filing.

It’s unclear if Geragos is intended as a replacement for Ricco or if he’ll fill another role in the panel.

Early signs suggest that the team will argue that videos of the rapper’s famous so-called “freak-off” parties show that, as they said in a response to his indictment, there is “no evidence that anyone [involved] is incapacitated or under the influence of drugs or excessive alcohol consumption” and that there is “certainly no evidence of sex trafficking.”

It also seems they may use a racial defense. In a court filing Diddy’s team argued that “no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution.”

Reps for Geragos declined to comment.

