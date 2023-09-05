Diddy Will Be Honored With A Special Award During The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (And He’s Performing, Too)

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is only a week away from being held in New Jersey on Sept. 12. To get fans excited, they have unveiled some of the major award recipients.

via: Variety

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the entrepreneur, executive, Bad Boy Records founder and artist, is set to receive the Global Icon Award and perform at MTV’s 2023 VMAs.

Diddy, whose new album “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” will also perform at the event, marking his first VMAs performance since 2005. Doja Cat, Anitta, Lil Wayne, Kelsea Ballerini, Tomorrow X Together, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids will also perform.

In addition to receiving the Global Icon Award, Diddy is also nominated for four other awards this year for his work on “Creepin” (Remix) and “Gotta Move On.” His nominations include 2 for “Best Collaboration,” as well as Best Rap and Best R&B.

The Global Icon Award, originally from MTV’s Europe Music Awards (EMAs), celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond. Diddy also hosted MTV Europe Music Award 2002 at the Palazzo Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain.

This set will be Diddy’s first solo album since he released “Press Play” in 2006 but follows a recent slate of singles from the hitmaker. In the last year, he recruited Bryson Tiller for “Gotta Move On” — which received remixes from Ashanti, Yung Miami, Tory Lanez and more — along with the PartyNextDoor-featuring “Sex in the Porsche.” He most recently released “Act Bad” with the City Girls and Fabolous and also dropped a remix of Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’.

On Monday, in a rare move apparently themed for Labor Day, sources told Variety that Diddy has “decided to reassign his Bad Boy publishing rights back to all Bad Boy artists and writers who helped build Bad Boy into the powerhouse it is today.” The artists in question include the Notorious B.I.G.’s estate, Faith Evans, Ma$e, the Lox, 112 and “many more” unspecified creators. Specific details were not immediately available but the assets are said to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.