Jack Osbourne Compares Sharon’s Plastic Surgery to a Car: ‘Every 5,000 Miles, Mom Goes in For a Tune-Up’ [Video]

Jack Osbourne has jokingly compared his mother Sharon Osbourne’s plastic surgery habits to the upkeep of an automobile.

via: Page Six

“I thought you had, like, a two- or three-year, like, tune-up. It’s like a car,” Jack, 37, tells Sharon, 70, in a clip from their family’s newly revived podcast, “The Osbournes Podcast.”

“Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up,” he quips.

With a laugh, the matriarch replies, “That’s right. Everybody needs it.”

But when Jack asks Sharon whether cosmetic enhancements are indeed a necessity, his sister Kelly Osbourne chimes in to back up their mother.

“Yes,” the “One Word” singer, 38, asserts. “Look, I do not want one of those necks in which you can flick. That will never happen.”

Jack then tells his loved ones, also including father Ozzy Osbourne, about alleged scientific research that could soon pause the aging process.

“Have you guys seen that they think in the next, like, five years, they’re going to completely halt aging?” he asks.

“It’s too late for me,” Sharon jokes in response. “I’ll be f—king 75!”

When Jack suggests that it would “be great to be 75 for, like, another 75 years,” both of his parents disagree.

“No,” Sharon says, shaking her head.

The mom of three — who also shares daughter Aimee Osbourne, 40, with Ozzy, 74 — has never been shy about her affinity for going under the knife.

However, in April, Sharon admitted that she had “pushed it” when seeking the help of plastic surgeons to maintain her youthful appearance.

“I really f—king pushed it with the last facelift, and I am now like, ‘No more,’” she told the Sun, acknowledging an October 2021 operation that left her with one eye lower than the other.

“That one put me off, and it frightens me,” she said, adding, “Time is against me. I cannot have another facelift.”

In another chat with the Sunday Times, Sharon said she felt the “horrendous” five-and-a-half-hour surgery left her looking like “f—king Cyclops.”

The former “America’s Got Talent” judge revealed in her 2013 autobiography, “Unbreakable,” that “there’s not much” she has not “tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether” — and declared at the time she would give up plastic surgery moving forward.

However, she got a “new face” in May 2019, proudly revealing the results of her new work on “The Talk” that September.

“I had my neck done, my jowls,” she shared at the time. “They kind of pulled it from the top of my head … but everything was just lifted up. So, it looks more refreshed.”