Diddy Thanks Yung Miami For ‘Go Papi’ Sign: ‘This Is One Of The Sweetest Things Anyone’s Ever Done For Me’ [Photos]

The BET Awards tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs not only had the audience in attendance on their feet, but fans at home were revisiting their favorite Puff Daddy classics, as well. We watched as Lil Kim, Shyne, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and more join Diddy on the BET Awards stage for an unforgettable performance, but it was Yung Miami who stole attention as she stood front row.

via: Hot97

At BET Awards earlier this week, Diddy received the 2022 lifetime achievement award. During his speech, he thanked “special women” in his life, like his mom, Janice Combs. In addition, his late ex/ mother of three children, Kim Porter. He also thanked his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, who is now married with children, for holding him down in “dark times.”

Yung Miami went viral during the show for holding a “go Papi” sign and cheering Diddy on. Online critics bashed the rapper and tried to call out her “city girl card.” A clip also went viral of JT of the City Girls, seemingly telling her girl Miami to sit down as she was holding the sign.

Socialite and Love and Hip Hop star Jessie Woo said online,

“That man thanked every woman in his life including CASSIE…. EXCEPT the woman holding up the ‘Go Papi’ sign…” Yung Miami responded online and said, “girl please.”

Diddy is telling the world how special Yung Miami is to him, whatever you want to call their situation. Online Diddy said, “this is one of the sweetest things anyone has ever done for me. Thank you Shawty Wop.”

