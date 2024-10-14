Diddy Reportedly Sued by Men Who Claim He Sexually Assaulted Them

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

Another day, another Diddy lawsuit(s)….

The floodgates are open and Diddy is being sued left and right by people who claim he sexually assaulted them … including a handful of men.

Diddy has now been named in 6 separate lawsuits filed by Tony Buzbee, the Texas attorney who says he’s representing up to 120 alleged Diddy victims … and 4 of the 6 filed so far feature male accusers.

Advertisement

In one suit, a man says he was working for Ecko Clothing back in 2008 and knew Diddy through his work … as Diddy was developing and marketing Sean John, a competing brand. He says he ran into Diddy and Diddy’s 3 bodyguards in the stockroom of Macy’s flagship store in NYC in May 2008, and he claims someone pistol-whipped the back of his neck and caused him to fall to his hands and knees. He claims Diddy approached him and said “Suck my d***, Ecko” and brutally, orally raped him.

In another suit, a man claims he was hired to work security for Diddy’s 2006 White Party, where he believes he consumed a drink laced with GBH and/or Ecstasy. He says Diddy forced him into a van, overpowered him, and sexually assaulted him. The man claims Diddy inserted his penis into the man’s anus and sodomized him. He says the alleged rape resulted in semen leaking out of his body.

Another man suing Diddy claims he went to a Diddy party in October 2021, where he became disoriented after consuming one drink. He says the room started spinning and the next thing he remembers is being in a bedroom, paralyzed. He says at least 3 men sexually assaulted him through sodomy and other forced acts and claims he “distinctly recalls” seeing a naked Diddy above him at one point during the alleged assault.

A fourth lawsuit is from a man who says he was only 16 years old when he was invited to Diddy’s 1998 White Party in the Hamptons, where he says they snapped a photo together. He says Diddy took an interest in him and took him to a more private area to chat, where Diddy told him he had the right look for the music industry and could be made into a star, with Diddy’s help.

Advertisement

He claims Diddy abruptly told him to drop his pants and expose his penis for inspection, with Diddy saying it was a rite of passage and asking, “Don’t you want to break into the business?” He says he succumbed and dropped his pants, exposing his penis, and claims Diddy cupped and held onto his genitals, squeezing and feeling them.

The lawsuits are among the 120 Buzbee says he’s filing against Diddy.

We reached out to Diddy’s camp … so far no word back.

via: TMZ

Advertisement