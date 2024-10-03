Diddy Reportedly Hit With One of the Most Chilling Party Allegations Yet – 6-YEAR-OLD Mansion ‘Guest’ Exposed to ‘Drugs and Naked Women Everywhere’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

One of Diddy’s White Party guests, who was just six years old at the time, has reportedly come forward to detail his time at the rapper’s Hamptons mansion 25 years ago.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been hit with one of the most chilling allegations against him yet after a young guest has come forward with accusations about the disgraced rapper’s notorious White Parties.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Justin Litovsky, who was just six years old at the time, claims to have witnessed “drugs” and “topless women” everywhere when he attended an “afternoon barbecue” at Diddy’s Hamptons mansion in July 1999.

Litovsky, now 30, said: “I remember a lot of weed and a bunch of topless women in the pool and around the pool.”

He continued: “I actually wanted to get in. Any time we went anywhere with a pool, I wanted to swim.

“I didn’t know if t—s were a good thing or a bad thing. But I hoped to jump in.”

Litovsky’s mother Maya corroborated her son’s claims – but clarified she did not let her then-six-year-old get into the pool with Diddy’s topless party guests.

Maya Litovsky told The New York Post: “I did not give my son the opportunity to get in there.

“There were bottles everywhere and naked women. I wasn’t sure if this was appropriate or normal. I wondered about how kids were allowed into the party to begin with.”

According to the now 30-year-old Litovsky, he was the only child at Diddy’s Fourth of July party 25 years ago.

He said: “I don’t remember seeing one other child. I’m normally the type to want to go play.”

A picture of Diddy posing with the young Litovsky at the party on July 3, 1999 has also surfaced amid the fresh claims.

Justin Litovsky, regarding the photo with the now-disgraced music mogul, said: “I don’t look like I have a normal smile in the pic.”

Diddy later set a “kid curfew” at his White Parties.

In 2007, while speaking from the balcony of his Hamptons mansion, he quipped: “If child welfare comes here in 30 minutes, that’ s on y’all. My kids are downstairs – 15 minutes, the kids have to go.”

Meanwhile, Maya Litovsky admitted she and her young son – as well as her photographer husband David Allen – left Diddy’s party before they witnessed any possible wrongdoing.

She said: “We didn’t see people having sex, but we left at 9:30pm.

“The party continued and nobody was getting out of the pool. So, who knows what happened.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Litovsky family’s fresh claims about Diddy’s July 1999 White Party comes after the rapper and record exec was indicted on three federal sex crime charges on September 17.

Diddy is accused of throwing wild sex and drug-filled parties dubbed “freak offs” where he would manage and record the illicit acts and threaten, drug or physically harm victims to get them to comply or keep them quiet.

A fresh wave of allegations has also emerged in the wake of Diddy’s arrest.

Up to 120 claimants – including one who was said to be 9 years old at the time of the alleged sexual abuse – are preparing to file civil lawsuits against Diddy.

An insider has also told RadarOnline.com federal prosecutors are planning to file a superseding indictment against the already embattled music mogul after a “treasure trove” of new evidence emerged in the case.

The source said: “More charges are coming.

“There was an expectation that prosecutors could and would uncover more evidence at a later point, and thus they expect to supersede this indictment with more charges.

“This was just the starting point, as is often the case in RICO indictments.”

via: RadarOnline.com

