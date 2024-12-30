Diddy Reportedly ‘Begged Jail Guards to Be Taken to a Hospital’ in Christmas ‘Meltdown’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had a meltdown at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center the day after Christmas.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Diddy pleaded with guards to be taken to a prison hospital for observation, claiming he believed he was suffering a breakdown.

According to a source close to the rapper, the guards at the detention center refused his request.

The insider claimed: “With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he’d be out on bail by now.

“Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he’s been using while he’s been behind bars.

“It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it.”

A separate source close to the disgraced rapper denied the reports, claiming the rapper is staying strong in jail – despite missing his family a great deal at Christmas, “which is a time he always spends with his children”.

Diddy is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs is facing multiple new sexual assault lawsuits from three unnamed accusers. These individuals claim that Diddy drugged and raped them in incidents that happened much more recently than previously reported claims.

The lawsuits were filed by a New York-based attorney, detailing similar accounts from the unnamed plaintiffs who claim they were drugged and sodomized by Combs, with the earliest incident dating back to 2019.

All three share a common pattern where they accepted drinks from Combs, became disoriented, lost consciousness and woke up to the alleged assaults.

The rapper’s legal team released a statement following the new lawsuits: “These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.

A judge also recently ruled that a woman, who alleges she was raped by Diddy and fellow rapper Jay-Z when she was 13, can proceed anonymously in her lawsuit against the rap moguls.

Diddy’s lawyers have called the lawsuits “shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs”.

Jay-Z released a statement accusing the plaintiff’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of trying to blackmail him into settling the Alabama woman’s allegations.

In her lawsuit, the woman who says she was raped at 13 identifies herself as Jane Doe. The plaintiff said she was living in Rochester in 2000 when she made her way to New York City and befriended a limousine driver who drove her to an after-party for the MTV Music Awards, where she claimed the two rappers assaulted her.

