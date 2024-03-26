Diddy Quietly Sells All Shares of Revolt TV to Anonymous Buyer, Company Remains Black-Owned | lovebscott.com

Diddy has sold all of his shares of Revolt TV and is no longer owner or affiliated with the company.

via TMZ:

Sources familiar with the deal tell us Diddy recently sold off all of his shares to an interested buyer for an undisclosed sum — but we’re told the company remains Black-owned … upholding its original connection and dedication to furthering the culture.

Like we said, it’s unclear what exactly Revolt went for when it was all said and done — but we’re told the new boss wishes to remain anonymous for the time being. With that said, our sources say they share a deep passion for Black culture … and they plan on publicly making a formal introduction in the coming weeks.

As you know, Diddy has been inactive with the network since stepping down as Chairman last November … and his last order of business was being notified of the sale, which we’re told just went through this week. We’re told it was an amicable deal, and everyone’s happy.

Per our sources, Revolt’s CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will remain in their current positions and assist the owner while the ink dries on the contract. Another thing … we’re told there’ll be no major changes to staffing or production for Revolt TV employees.

Our sources say that, over time, the new owner will implement their vision … but that for the time being, things will mostly remain the same as the transition occurs.

The one thing everyone’s wondering … is this news in any way connected to what’s been going on with Diddy personally? On its face, the two things appear to be unrelated … as we’re told this had been getting hammered out well before Diddy’s properties were raided Monday.

We wonder who the buyer is. Any guesses?