Diddy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With Power Actor Michael J. Ferguson [Photos]

Diddy had an eventful Halloween, as he painted the town red dress as Heath Ledger’s Joker.

via: XXL

Diddy dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker character from The Dark Knight movie and went out for what was supposed to be good times on Sunday night (Oct. 30). However, the celebration was briefly halted when the Bad Boy founder got into a heated argument with Michael J. Ferguson. In video of the incident, the two can been seen in each other’s face while Ferguson, who played 2-Bit on Power and Power Book II: Ghost, calls Puff a pussy multiple times. Puff then begins to laugh maniacally, leaning into the character he is portraying.

“You’re a clown,” Diddy responds. “What’s up, baby. You don’t like me? You muthafuckin frontin’, get to it, bitch. Don’t fucking play with me on Halloween. I’m out here with love, nigga…What’s up. Come over here and I’ll bust your shit. Next time, you don’t never talk to me like that, nigga. I’m Love.”

Ferguson doesn’t back down and smirks while the billionaire rap-mogul rants.

“Why you coming at me like that, God?” Diddy continues. “Me and you got a problem? You really taking over my energy, right now?”

Luckily, cooler heads quickly prevail. Diddy lets Ferguson know who he is and they eventually dap each other up and hug.

“You lucky, though, nigga. I’m really ’bout that,” Diddy tells Ferguson while they embrace.

Diddy commented on the incident in the comment section of TheShadeRoom’s video of the near fight.

“Had a fun night. It’s all love. Hugged like Black kings should do when it comes to some bullshit.

In a follow-up comment he added, “Love love love.”

Ferguson also commented on the incident on his Instagram Story.

“Ran into Diddy last night. All love,” he captioned a clip of the altercation.

See Video of Diddy Getting Into a Verbal Altercation With Michael J. Ferguson Below