Diddy & Children Celebrate His Birthday Via Phone Call

Sean “Diddy” Combs thanked his kids for “being strong” as he remains behind bars while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

A video surfaced on Monday evening showing Diddy’s children surrounded by a phone with a birthday cake. Led by the mogul’s youngest child, they proceeded to sing to him. Despite the difficult circumstances, Diddy responded with gratitude on the other end of the line, telling them how much he looked forward to seeing them.

On Instagram, the mogul and his children shared a video, captioned: “In a loving tribute, they captioned the clip with “Happy Birthday Pops, we love you! [birthday cake emoji][heart emoji],”

Diddy expressed his gratitude and appeared in great spirits. “I love y’all … I love y’all so much. I can’t wait to see y’all. I’m so proud of y’all. Especially the girls. Just for being strong. Thank y’all for being by my side and supporting me. I got the best family in the world. My birthday, I’m happy. Thank y’all for giving me this call.”

Since his arrest earlier this year, Combs has been bombarded with charges and lawsuits centered around sexual assault. He is held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial. He has been denied bond on several occasions.

Diddy’s trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

