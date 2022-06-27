Diddy Called Out Over A Cassie Shout-Out In His 2022 BET Awards Speech [Video]

Diddy was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night (June 26). After being introduced by surprise guest Kanye West, who called the Bad Boy boss his “favorite artist,” Puff graced the mic and delivered an expectedly spirited acceptance speech.

via: AceShowbiz

When accepting his Lifetime Achievement Award, the 52-year-old thanked “everyone who played a part in my life,” including his ex Cassie, whom he credited for bringing him out of the “dark times.” But people didn’t see his mention of the “Let’s Get Crazy” songstress appropriate, since she has since moved on and is happily married to Alex Fine.

They soon took to Twitter to slam Diddy for his “shady” shout-out, with one writing, “Diddy was being shady with that Cassie shoutout. He’s trying to get under her husband’s skin. I feel like he was trying to imply that they were still communicating after she got with him.” Another warned, “If Diddy don’t stop harassing Cassie,” while a third user wrote, “Is it me or does Diddy want happily married Cassie back.”

Others insinuated Diddy disrespected his rumored current girlfriend Yung Miami, who held out a sign that read, “Go Papi!” in the audience by mentioning Cassie in front of the raptress. “Diddy just thanked Cassie while caresha holding a sign,” one pointed out. Another baffled critic said, “I can’t believe Diddy ! Like Cassie over Caresha ????? BYE.” Another commented, “Damn, Diddy shouted out Cassie in front of Yung Miami.”

Cassie actually wasn’t the only ex that Diddy mentioned in his speech. He also paid tribute to the late Kim Porter, who is the mother of his three children, as saying, “Baby girl, this is for you,” prior to his performance of “I’ll Be Missing You” with Faith Evans and Maverick City Choir. He also yelled out, “I miss you so much, baby,” midway through the song.

Meanwhile, Kanye West, who made a surprise appearance at the Sunday, June 26 event to present the award, jokingly blamed Diddy for his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian. Noting that Diddy inspired his “wife choices” as their exes were both named Kim, Ye said, “I go to [Diddy] for advice to this day.” The Atlanta native added with a chuckle, “He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are – thanks for that, Puff,” prompting the audience to crack up.

Making the moment even more awkward, a video circulated online showing Miami’s City Girls parter-in-rhyme, JT, subtly nudging her to sit down and put the sign away.

Yung Miami didn’t seem too bothered by the apparent snub, though. “Girl please!” she wrote in response to Woo’s tweet. In fact, she doubled down on her Diddy support by tweeting, “GO PAPI!” along with a red love heart emoji.